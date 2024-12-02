Supermicro concludes review, adopts all special committee recommendations

Supermicro (SMCI) announced that the independent special committee formed by the company’s board of directors has completed its review. As announced on August 30, the board of directors formed this committee in response to information that was brought to the attention of its audit committee. Among its findings, the independent special committee determined that the resignation of the company’s former registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young LLP and the conclusions EY stated in its resignation letter were not supported by the facts examined in the review, the special committee’s interim findings reported to EY on October 2, or the special committee’s final findings. The company said, “On November 5, 2024, the Company announced that the Special Committee’s investigation preliminarily found that the Audit Committee had acted independently and that there was no evidence of fraud or misconduct on the part of management or the Board of Directors. The Special Committee’s final findings support those initial findings, and the Company is now disclosing the details of the Review, along with measures recommended by the Special Committee. The Special Committee’s investigation was intended to assess whether the information brought to the Audit Committee’s attention by EY, and certain other matters identified during the Review, raised substantial concerns about (i) the integrity of the Company’s senior management and Audit Committee, (ii) the commitment of the Company’s senior management and Audit Committee to ensuring that the Company’s financial statements are materially accurate, (iii) the Audit Committee’s independence and ability to provide proper oversight over matters relating to financial reporting, and (iv) the tone at the top of the Company with regard to rehiring certain former employees and financial reporting. The Special Committee’s key findings are summarized as follows: Management and Audit Committee integrity: The evidence reviewed by the Special Committee did not raise any substantial concerns about the integrity of Supermicro’s senior management or Audit Committee, or their commitment to ensuring that the Company’s financial statements are materially accurate. Audit Committee independence: As to the matters investigated by the Special Committee, the Audit Committee demonstrated appropriate independence and generally provided proper oversight over matters relating to financial reporting. The Special Committee also had no reservations about the independence of the Audit Committee and each of its members. Appropriate tone at the top: With respect to the rehiring of former employees, the tone at the top of the Company was appropriate and fully consistent with a commitment to proper financial reporting and legal compliance.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.