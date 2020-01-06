Supermarket retailer Carrefour buys lunch delivery firm Dejbox

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour CARR.PA said on Monday that it had agreed to buy Dejbox, a start-up dealing in delivering lunches to office workers.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Dejbox says it is the biggest online canteen firm regarding delivering meals to businesses in suburban and outlying areas in France, and the company employs around 300 staff.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

