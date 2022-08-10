US Markets

Supermarket retailer Ahold shelves plan to spin off Bol.com

Contributor
Anthony Deutsch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize said on Wednesday it was postponing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its non-food retailer, Bol.com, because of unfavourable market conditions.

AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize AD.AS said on Wednesday it was postponing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its non-food retailer, Bol.com, because of unfavourable market conditions.

The group had planned to list Bol.com in the second half of the year, but said in a quarterly earnings statement it had decided to suspend this, adding that it would revisit the plans when equity market conditions are "more conducive".

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com; +31202066563;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular