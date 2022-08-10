Supermarket retailer Ahold shelves plan to spin off Bol.com

AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize AD.AS said on Wednesday it was postponing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its non-food retailer, Bol.com, because of unfavourable market conditions.

The group had planned to list Bol.com in the second half of the year, but said in a quarterly earnings statement it had decided to suspend this, adding that it would revisit the plans when equity market conditions are "more conducive".

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

