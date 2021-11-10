Supermarket operator Ahold raises 2021 outlook

US Markets

Ahold Delhaize NV, an operator of grocery stores in the United States and Europe, on Wednesday reported a third-quarter underlying operating income of 812 million euros ($938 million), at the high end of estimates, and raised its annual outlook.

Analysts polled by the company had, on average, expected an operating income of 748 million euros.

Ahold said in a statement the latest results provides the "management with the confidence to raise the 2021 outlook for underlying operating margin, underlying EPS growth and free cash flow."

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

