Supermarket Income REIT Expands with Sainsbury’s Acquisition

November 18, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Supermarket Income REIT Plc (GB:SUPR) has released an update.

Supermarket Income REIT Plc has acquired a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Huddersfield for £49.7 million, enhancing its rental income and supporting its strategy for progressive dividends. The acquisition is part of the company’s broader plan to boost earnings through strategic acquisitions and cost savings, with further plans to expand in Europe and explore potential joint ventures. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on strategic proposals to improve cost-efficiency and acquisition flexibility.

