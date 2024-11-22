News & Insights

Supermarket Income REIT Expands Investment Scope and Cuts Costs

November 22, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Supermarket Income REIT Plc (GB:SUPR) has released an update.

Supermarket Income REIT PLC is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 16, 2024, where it will seek shareholder approval for expanding its investment policy to include more European markets, while maintaining its core UK focus. The company also plans to enter new service agreements with Atrato Group, aiming to reduce costs and enhance earnings through a change in management fee calculations and service transitions. These strategic moves are designed to diversify the portfolio, improve financial efficiency, and strengthen shareholder returns.

