Supermarket Income REIT Director Transfers Shares

Supermarket Income REIT Plc (GB:SUPR) has released an update.

Nick Hewson, Chair and Non-Executive Director of Supermarket Income REIT PLC, has transferred 529,887 of his Ordinary Shares between personal accounts on 24 May 2024, with no change in his beneficial ownership. The transactions occurred on the London Stock Exchange with an aggregated value of approximately £394,000. Post-transfer, Hewson maintains a holding of 1,330,609 Ordinary Shares in the company.

For further insights into GB:SUPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.