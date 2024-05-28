News & Insights

Supermarket Income REIT Director Transfers Shares

May 28, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

Supermarket Income REIT Plc (GB:SUPR) has released an update.

Nick Hewson, Chair and Non-Executive Director of Supermarket Income REIT PLC, has transferred 529,887 of his Ordinary Shares between personal accounts on 24 May 2024, with no change in his beneficial ownership. The transactions occurred on the London Stock Exchange with an aggregated value of approximately £394,000. Post-transfer, Hewson maintains a holding of 1,330,609 Ordinary Shares in the company.

