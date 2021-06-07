CARR

Supermarket groups Carrefour and Tesco will not extend purchasing alliance

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French supermarket group Carrefour and its British peer Tesco said on Monday they would not extend a purchasing alliance between the two companies.

They said in a joint statement that "they have decided not to extend their purchasing alliance beyond the three-year operational framework agreed in 2018." The alliance formally ends on Dec. 31, they added.

