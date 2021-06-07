Supermarket groups Carrefour and Tesco will not extend purchasing alliance

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - French supermarket group Carrefour CARR.PA and its British peer Tesco TSCO.L said on Monday they would not extend a purchasing alliance between the two companies.

They said in a joint statement that "they have decided not to extend their purchasing alliance beyond the three-year operational framework agreed in 2018." The alliance formally ends on Dec. 31, they added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair)

