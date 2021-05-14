Supermarket group Casino's GreenYellow arm eyes stock market listing

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - French supermarket company Casino's CASP.PA GreenYellow energy arm is considering a stock market flotation to fund its expansion, GreenYellow said on Friday, in the latest example of companies looking to take advantage of resilient equity markets.

GreenYellow's plans for an initial public offering (IPO) comes after French digital music company Believe and auto spare parts distributor Parts Holding Europe also announced possible Paris stock market listings this week.

GreenYellow, which produces low-cost electricity and helps lower companies' power consumption, said Casino would remain its majority shareholder following any market listing.

Besides Casino, private equity firm Tikehau Capital and French state bank BpiFrance also hold stakes in GreenYellow.

GreenYellow said it expected to have an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 80-85 million euros ($97-$103 million) in 2021, and hoped this would go up to 250 million euros by 2025.

GreenYellow added it expected to make around 1.9 billion euros of investments over the 2021-2025 period.

($1 = 0.8237 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

