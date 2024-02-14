News & Insights

US Markets

Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize sees predominantly consistent performance in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

February 14, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize AD.AS on Wednesday said it expects 2024 underlying operating margin to be at least 4% and earnings per share around 2023 levels, as it sees predominantly consistent performance year-over-year.

The group, which operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains in the United States and Albert Heijn in the Netherlands, also reported fourth-quarter underlying operating income of 996 million euros ($1.07 billion), above the 913 million expected by analysts polled by the company.

($1 = 0.9331 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.