Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize raises again 2022 earnings outlook

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize AD.AS on Wednesday raised its annual outlook again and expects now low-double-digit diluted underlying earnings per share growth versus a prior mid-single-digit guidance, as it posted a strong increase in sales and earnings in the third quarter.

Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday said its underlying operating income jumped to 993 million euros ($999.06 million) between July and September, above the 885 million euros expected by a company-compiled consensus

($1 = 0.9939 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.