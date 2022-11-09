US Markets

Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize raises again 2022 earnings outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

November 09, 2022 — 01:54 am EST

Written by Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize AD.AS on Wednesday raised its annual outlook again and expects now low-double-digit diluted underlying earnings per share growth versus a prior mid-single-digit guidance, as it posted a strong increase in sales and earnings in the third quarter.

Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday said its underlying operating income jumped to 993 million euros ($999.06 million) between July and September, above the 885 million euros expected by a company-compiled consensus

