Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize raises 2023 cash flow target again

November 08, 2023 — 02:02 am EST

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize AD.AS on Wednesday raised its guidance for 2023 free cash flow for the second time this year, citing significant improvements in working capital management by its brands.

The group, which operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains in the U.S. and the Albert Heijn and Delhaize chains in the Netherlands and Belgium, expects annual free cash flow in a range of 2.2 billion to 2.4 billion euros ($2.35 billion to $2.56 billion), compared with its earlier guidance of between 2 billion and 2.2 billion euros, last raised in August.

