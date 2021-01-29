Southeastern Grocers, a Florida-based supermarket chain operating under Winn-Dixie and other banners, postponed its IPO on Friday. It had filed to raise $134 million by offering 8.9 million shares (100% secondary) at a price range of $14 to $16.



The Jacksonville, FL-based company was founded in 1924 and booked $9.3 billion in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol SEGR. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, BMO Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, and Truist Securities were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Supermarket chain Southeastern Grocers postpones $134 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



