Supermarket chain Les Mousquetaires says French prices to stay high until March

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Retail prices in France will not fall significantly before March, the boss of supermarkets group Les Mousquetaires said on Wednesday, echoing a warning by a rival group that French consumers were spending less due to the high cost of living.

Thierry Cotillard, whose group has more than 3,000 stores in France, is among retail executives due to meet Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday to discuss how to lower prices.

Before the meeting, Cotillard told RTL radio that French consumers had cut their shopping at supermarkets by around 5% in terms of volumes, and were buying fewer fresh products like fish and meat, adding he saw "no improvement" in the overall level of prices before March.

"We are seeing more falls in the prices of raw materials than rises, we had oil and wheat and now paper. Retailers are passing on those falls to consumers with their own private label brands, but the law does not force national brands to renegotiate their prices. Some are playing ball but others don't."

On Tuesday, the CEO of French retailer Carrefour warned that high prices have forced consumers to make massive cuts to spending on essential goods, and urged the government to delay a law putting a cap on promotions retailers can offer.

As Europe's inflation shock eases, France is seeing less of a retreat in prices than many countries due to a surge in food inflation since March after annual price negotiations between retailers and producers.

The government is eager to get food inflation - more than twice the overall French inflation rate of 5.1% in July - on a downward path, wary that such high levels could undermine fragile consumer confidence.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Silvia Aloisi Editing by Ingrid Melander)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.