News & Insights

US Markets

Supermarket chain Les Mousquetaires says French prices to stay high until March

August 30, 2023 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Retail prices in France will not fall significantly before March, the boss of supermarkets group Les Mousquetaires said on Wednesday, echoing a warning by a rival group that French consumers were spending less due to the high cost of living.

Thierry Cotillard, whose group has more than 3,000 stores in France, is among retail executives due to meet Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday to discuss how to lower prices.

Before the meeting, Cotillard told RTL radio that French consumers had cut their shopping at supermarkets by around 5% in terms of volumes, and were buying fewer fresh products like fish and meat, adding he saw "no improvement" in the overall level of prices before March.

"We are seeing more falls in the prices of raw materials than rises, we had oil and wheat and now paper. Retailers are passing on those falls to consumers with their own private label brands, but the law does not force national brands to renegotiate their prices. Some are playing ball but others don't."

On Tuesday, the CEO of French retailer Carrefour warned that high prices have forced consumers to make massive cuts to spending on essential goods, and urged the government to delay a law putting a cap on promotions retailers can offer.

As Europe's inflation shock eases, France is seeing less of a retreat in prices than many countries due to a surge in food inflation since March after annual price negotiations between retailers and producers.

The government is eager to get food inflation - more than twice the overall French inflation rate of 5.1% in July - on a downward path, wary that such high levels could undermine fragile consumer confidence.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Silvia Aloisi Editing by Ingrid Melander)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.