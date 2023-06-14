News & Insights

Supermarket chain Casino gets 1.1 bln euro offer to bolster its equity

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

June 14, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Debt-burdened French supermarket company Casino CASP.PA said on Wednesday it had received an offer from businessmen Xavier Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and Moez-Alexandre Zouari to strengthen its equity by up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

