Supermarket chain Casino gets 1.1 bln euro offer to bolster its equity

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Debt-burdened French supermarket company Casino CASP.PA said on Wednesday it had received an offer from businessmen Xavier Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and Moez-Alexandre Zouari to strengthen its equity by up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

($1 = 0.9272 euros)

