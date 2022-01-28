Supermarket chain Casino cuts 2021 guidance for French retail business

GENC

Food retailer Casino, which previously expected its French retail operating profit to grow, on Friday cut its 2021 guidance, now seeing "a slight decrease", blaming a decline in the country's food market in the fourth quarter.

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Food retailer Casino, which previously expected its French retail operating profit to grow, on Friday cut its 2021 guidance, now seeing "a slight decrease", blaming a decline in the country's food market in the fourth quarter.

Casino CASP.PA said France's food retail sector had declined by a bigger than expected 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

France was among the European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus at the end of last year.

Casino said it now expects a slight decrease in 2021 EBITDA (earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) in its French retail operations of 1.7% to around 1.28 billion euros ($1.43 billion).

It reports full-year figures on Feb. 25.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

