Supermajority of workers at Ford Kentucky plant sign union cards, says UAW

November 20, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

The United Auto Workers union said that a supermajority of workers at BlueOval SK in Kentucky have signed union authorization cards and today launched their public campaign to join the UAW. The campaign launch at BOSK, a joint venture of Ford (F) and SK On, is the latest breakthrough for electric vehicle battery workers organizing with the UAW, the union said. The BOSK workers are building on the victories of UAW battery workers at Ultium Cells in Lordstown, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tenn.

