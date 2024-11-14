Superloop Ltd. Sees Strong Backing in AGM Resolutions

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Superloop Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. This includes key decisions such as the re-election of directors and the approval of share issuances, which signal confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors may find these developments encouraging as Superloop continues to enhance its market position in the Australian connectivity sector.

