Superloop Ltd. Reports Strong FY24 Growth and ASX Milestone

November 13, 2024 — 09:38 pm EST

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Superloop Ltd. has achieved significant growth in FY24, with a 30% increase in revenue to $420 million and a 45% rise in underlying EBITDA to $54 million. The company’s successful entry into the S&P ASX/300 Index reflects its robust performance and investor confidence, marked by a notable share price increase. Superloop’s ongoing strategies focus on market expansion, cost leadership, and sustainable practices, positioning it well for future growth.

