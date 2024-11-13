News & Insights

Superloop Ltd. Boosts Connectivity with Strategic Investments

November 13, 2024 — 09:38 pm EST

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Superloop Limited, a key player in the Australian internet landscape, highlighted its commitment to enhancing connectivity for households and businesses during its 2024 Annual General Meeting. With investments in infrastructure like fibre and subsea cables, Superloop aims to empower retail brands and increase market share through its Infrastructure-on-Demand platform. The company continues to serve a broad spectrum of consumers, businesses, and wholesale clients, reinforcing its role in the digital economy.

