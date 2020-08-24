Superlong JGBs firm ahead of 20-yr auction, Fed chair's speech eyed

Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose on Monday, boosted by expectations of strong demand for the 20-year debt auction, while moves were limited ahead of an upcoming Federal Reserve Jackson Hole virtual economic policy conference.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 added 0.12 point to 151.97, with a trading volume of 6,751 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.020%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC inched down 1 basis point to minus 0.095%.

Super-longs outperformed shorter maturities, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC losing 1.5 basis point to 0.600%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC dipped 2 basis points each to 0.410% and 0.625%, respectively.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of its bond purchase in its operation on Monday, buying 350 billion yen ($3.31 billion) of 3-5 year JGBs.

Japan's finance ministry will offer 1.2 trillion yen of 20-year JGBs on Tuesday.

Investors also look to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's address at the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium on Thursday, where he will give a review of the central bank's monetary policy framework.

($1 = 105.8000 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

