Superland Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Board Reshuffle

November 29, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Superland Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0368) has released an update.

Superland Group Holdings Ltd. announces a reshuffle in its board of directors, effective December 1, 2024, with Mr. Ng Chi Chiu leading as Chairman and CEO. The board comprises executive and independent non-executive directors, including Ms. Zhao Haiyan Chloe and Mr. Yip Kit Chau, who will chair the Audit Committee. These changes aim to streamline the company’s governance and enhance operational oversight.

