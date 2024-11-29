Superland Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Board Reshuffle

Superland Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0368) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Superland Group Holdings Ltd. announces a reshuffle in its board of directors, effective December 1, 2024, with Mr. Ng Chi Chiu leading as Chairman and CEO. The board comprises executive and independent non-executive directors, including Ms. Zhao Haiyan Chloe and Mr. Yip Kit Chau, who will chair the Audit Committee. These changes aim to streamline the company’s governance and enhance operational oversight.

For further insights into HK:0368 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.