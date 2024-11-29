Superland Group Announces Key Board Changes

Superland Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0368) has released an update.

Superland Group Holdings Ltd. is undergoing significant board changes with the resignation of Mr. Ip Sze Ching as an independent non-executive director, effective December 1, 2024, to focus on personal engagements. Replacing him, Dr. Ho Ka Yan, an academic with extensive experience in marketing and education, will join as the new independent non-executive director. Dr. Ho will also take on roles in the audit and remuneration committees, aligning with the company’s strategic direction.

