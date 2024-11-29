Superland Group Announces Key Board Changes

Superland Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0368) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Superland Group Holdings Ltd. is undergoing significant board changes with the resignation of Mr. Ip Sze Ching as an independent non-executive director, effective December 1, 2024, to focus on personal engagements. Replacing him, Dr. Ho Ka Yan, an academic with extensive experience in marketing and education, will join as the new independent non-executive director. Dr. Ho will also take on roles in the audit and remuneration committees, aligning with the company’s strategic direction.
For further insights into HK:0368 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.