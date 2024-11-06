Superior Uniform Shows Robust Q3 2024 Growth

Superior Uniform ( (SGC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Superior Uniform presented to its investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. is a diversified business specializing in healthcare apparel, branded products, and contact centers, offering unique brand engagement experiences across various sectors. The company recently reported a solid third quarter for 2024, with noteworthy financial improvements including a 10% increase in net sales to $149.7 million and a net income rise to $5.4 million. Key financial highlights from the quarter include an EBITDA increase to $11.7 million from $9.3 million the previous year and the maintenance of a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. The company also achieved a notable reduction in interest expenses and showed strong operational cash flows. Looking ahead, Superior Group of Companies remains committed to its full-year financial goals, forecasting sales between $563 million and $570 million and earnings per share between $0.73 and $0.79, underscoring a positive outlook for continued growth and market expansion.

