Superior Uniform Group (SGC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Superior Uniform Group said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $10.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 6.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.20% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Superior Uniform Group is $19.21. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 78.20% from its latest reported closing price of $10.78.

The projected annual revenue for Superior Uniform Group is $613MM, an increase of 7.16%. The projected annual EPS is $0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superior Uniform Group. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGC is 0.05%, a decrease of 22.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 7,948K shares. The put/call ratio of SGC is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 932K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 591K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing a decrease of 38.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 60.33% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 577K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing a decrease of 36.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 60.42% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 443K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 69.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Superior Group of Companies Inc.. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Superior Group of Companies™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help its customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. Superior Group provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

