Superior Resources Updates on Share Placement Progress

Superior Resources Limited has announced an update on its share placement, with the company having issued nearly 26 million shares and over 12 million options so far, and plans to issue additional shares by December 5, 2024. This placement aims to raise capital as the company explores significant mineral deposits in northern Queensland. Investors are encouraged to review the prospectus for detailed participation information.

