Superior Resources Sees Strong Shareholder Support

November 26, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of a board director. This outcome underscores the company’s continued strategic direction and governance stability.

