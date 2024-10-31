Superior Resources Limited Updates Corporate Governance Statement

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited has released its updated Corporate Governance Statement, ensuring compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The statement outlines the company’s governance practices and is available on their website, reflecting their commitment to transparency and accountability. Investors can access detailed governance disclosures, providing insight into the company’s management and oversight structures.

