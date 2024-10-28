News & Insights

Superior Resources Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

October 28, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on November 26 in Brisbane. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy and can access meeting details and documents electronically through the company’s website. This shift to digital communication reflects a growing trend in shareholder engagement and corporate governance.

