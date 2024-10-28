Superior Resources Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on November 26 in Brisbane. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy and can access meeting details and documents electronically through the company’s website. This shift to digital communication reflects a growing trend in shareholder engagement and corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:SPQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.