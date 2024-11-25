Superior Resources Confirms Resource Upgrades and Economic Prospects

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Superior Resources Limited has reaffirmed its Mineral Resource Estimates and Production Targets, highlighting a significant increase in measured and indicated categories for their Steam Engine Resource. The company maintains that all assumptions and parameters remain consistent with previous announcements, underscoring their robust economic scenarios for future operations. Investors are encouraged to review detailed market announcements for further insights.
For further insights into AU:SPQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Will Tesla Stock Crash by 33%? Here’s What UBS Expects
- ‘Time to Cash Out,’ Says Investor About Super Micro Computer Stock
- ‘It’s Time for a Downgrade,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.