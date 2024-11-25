News & Insights

Superior Resources Confirms Resource Upgrades and Economic Prospects

November 25, 2024 — 08:56 pm EST

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited has reaffirmed its Mineral Resource Estimates and Production Targets, highlighting a significant increase in measured and indicated categories for their Steam Engine Resource. The company maintains that all assumptions and parameters remain consistent with previous announcements, underscoring their robust economic scenarios for future operations. Investors are encouraged to review detailed market announcements for further insights.

