Superior Resources Confirms Resource Upgrades and Economic Prospects

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Superior Resources Limited has reaffirmed its Mineral Resource Estimates and Production Targets, highlighting a significant increase in measured and indicated categories for their Steam Engine Resource. The company maintains that all assumptions and parameters remain consistent with previous announcements, underscoring their robust economic scenarios for future operations. Investors are encouraged to review detailed market announcements for further insights.

For further insights into AU:SPQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.