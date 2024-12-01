Superior Resources Clarifies Mineral Resource Disclosures

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited has clarified its recent announcement regarding its mineral resource projects in Queensland, Australia, providing necessary details on mineral resource categories and assay results. The company, listed on the ASX under SPQ, is actively exploring for valuable mineral deposits, aiming to enhance shareholder value through its strategic focus on tier 1-equivalent exploration targets. Superior Resources holds a strong position in key mineral-rich regions, promising potential growth for investors.

