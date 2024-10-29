Superior Resources Boosts Cash Reserves Amid Challenges

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited reported a net cash inflow from financing activities of $1.088 million for the quarter ending September 2024, despite negative cash flows from operating and investing activities totaling $907,000. The company focused on raising funds through equity securities, which bolstered its cash reserves. Investors may find this strategic financial move noteworthy as the company navigates its exploration and development activities.

