Superior Plus to buy mobile low-carbon fuels provider Certarus for $770 mln

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp SPB.TO will acquire Certarus Ltd for C$1.05 billion ($770.87 million) including debt, the companies said on Thursday, adding low-carbon fuels to Superior's portfolio.

Certarus operates mobile storage units to bring green fuels including compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas and hydrogen to North American customers who want to transition away from diesel and other distillates but do not have the infrastructure in place.

It directly passes on changes in the commodity cost of its fuels to customers.

The Calgary-based company expects to expand the number of its fuel-moving trailers to 640 by the end of the year.

Superior's chief executive Luc Desjardins added the Toronto-based company now expects to hit the lower end of its target of C$700 million to C$740 million in EBITDA from operations by 2024, two years ahead of schedule.

The equity value of the deal is C$853 million ($626.24 million). Superior, which distributes and markets propane and distillates, will also assume Certarus' outstanding senior bank credit and leases worth C$196 million.

Certarus shareholders will own about 17% of the combined company as they will receive C$353 million in cash and C$500 million of Superior common shares at C$10.25 a share.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

($1 = 1.3621 Canadian dollars)

