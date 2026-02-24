Superior Plus (SUUIF) Price Target Decreased by 13.59% to 5.82

The average one-year price target for Superior Plus (OTCPK:SUUIF) has been revised to $5.82 / share. This is a decrease of 13.59% from the prior estimate of $6.73 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.43 to a high of $7.68 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.05% from the latest reported closing price of $6.69 / share.

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superior Plus. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 22.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUUIF is 0.05%, an increase of 35.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.30% to 12,461K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,320K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUUIF by 9.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,037K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,100K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUUIF by 24.13% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 743K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUUIF by 10.57% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 734K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUUIF by 1.45% over the last quarter.

