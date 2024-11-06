Superior Plus Reshapes Strategy with New Initiative

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has released an update.

Superior Plus has unveiled its Superior Delivers initiative, aiming to boost profitability and cash flow by $50 million annually from propane operations by 2027. The company is also shifting its capital allocation strategy from dividends to share repurchases, intending to enhance shareholder value and financial flexibility.

