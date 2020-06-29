Superior Plus Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Superior Plus Corp (TSX: SPB.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.98, changing hands as low as $10.89 per share. Superior Plus Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPB's low point in its 52 week range is $5.97 per share, with $13.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.08.

