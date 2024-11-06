Superior Plus Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has released an update.

Superior Plus, a leading North American distributor of clean-burning fuels, has declared a fourth-quarter dividend of CAD $0.045 per common share, payable on January 15, 2025. The company is committed to supporting the energy transition by providing propane and renewable energy solutions to a vast customer base across the U.S. and Canada.

For further insights into TSE:SPB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.