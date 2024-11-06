News & Insights

Superior Plus Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

November 06, 2024 — 06:43 pm EST

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has released an update.

Superior Plus, a leading North American distributor of clean-burning fuels, has declared a fourth-quarter dividend of CAD $0.045 per common share, payable on January 15, 2025. The company is committed to supporting the energy transition by providing propane and renewable energy solutions to a vast customer base across the U.S. and Canada.

