Superior Industries Slashes FY24 Net Sales Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, aluminum wheel supplier Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) slashed its net sales guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now project net sales in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion, down from the prior forecast range of $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net sales of $1.38 billion for the year.

