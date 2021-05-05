Markets
Superior Industries Reports Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) reported first quarter net income of $13.1 million, or earnings per share of $0.18 compared to a net loss of $190.1 million, or loss per share of $7.84, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $54.9 million from $39.5 million.

First quarter net sales were $358.2 million, compared to $301.1 million, last year. Value-Added sales were $207.3 million compared to $170.1 million.

"Our team delivered impressive results in a rapidly shifting environment as we continued to execute our value creation roadmap and drive profitable growth," said Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior.

Looking forward, the company reconfirmed its full year 2021 guidance.

