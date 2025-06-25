Markets

Superior Industries Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Immediate Suspension Of Common Stock Trading

June 25, 2025 — 08:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP), Wednesday announced that the company has received a written notice from the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE stating the immediate suspension of its trading.

The decision comes as the company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an averageglobal marketcapitalization over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15 million pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

The stock exchange further stated that it will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the company's common stock.

Notably, the supplier of aluminum wheel does not intend to appeal the delisting decision.

Following the suspension, the company's common stock will start trading publicly on the Pink Open Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol 'SSUP', starting June 25, 2025.

