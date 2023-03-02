Markets
Superior Industries Q4 Earnings - Update

March 02, 2023 — 07:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Looking ahead, for full year, Superior Industries expects adjusted EBITDA of $170 million - $200 million, on sales of $1.55 billion - $1.67 billion. it also projects capital expenditure of around $70 million, for the year.

Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for Superior Industries International Inc (SUP):

Earnings: $16.5 million in Q4 vs. -$3.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.25 in Q4 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. Revenue: $402.1 million in Q4 vs. $368.3 million in the same period last year.

