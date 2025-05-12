Markets
Superior Industries Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; Withdraws FY25 Guidance

May 12, 2025 — 07:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Superior Industries International (SUP) posted a first quarter net loss of $13 million, or $0.92 per share compared to a loss of $33 million, or $1.52 per share, in the first quarter 2024.

Net sales were $322 million, compared to $316 million, a year ago. The company said the increase was primarily due to higher aluminum and other pass-through costs and higher product mix and pricing, which was partially offset by lower volumes.

Due to the uncertainties related to the current macroeconomic environment as well as the lost volume from certain customers, Superior said it is withdrawing fiscal 2025 outlook.

Shares of Superior Industries are down 50% in pre-market trade on Monday.

