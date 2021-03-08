Stocks
SUP

Superior Industries Posts Lower-Than-Feared 4Q Loss; Shares Gain 15%

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Shares of Superior Industries International gained 14.7% on Friday after the supplier of aluminum wheels reported a 4Q loss that was narrower than the Street’s expectations. Meanwhile, 4Q revenues came in ahead of consensus estimates.

Superior Industries (SUP) reported a 4Q loss of $0.05 per share, compared to the Street’s expectations for a loss of $0.11. Notably, the company reported a loss of $4.25 per share in the year-ago period. The improvement came on the back of a higher top-line and greater gross and operating profits.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenues of $338 million grew about 9% year-over-year and also topped consensus estimates of $314 million. Value-added sales (adjusted for foreign exchange) increased 12%, driven by “the ongoing portfolio shift to larger diameter wheels with more premium content." Adjusted EBITDA grew 24% year-over-year due to a favorable product mix. (See Superior Industries stock analysis on TipRanks)

As for 2021, the company projects revenues in the range of $1.30-$1.37 billion. Analysts were anticipating 2021 revenues of $1.32 billion.

Following the results, Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino said, “Guidance for 2021 is within our range our expectations that included net sales of $1.3 billion, Value-Added Sales of $756 million, adjusted EBITDA of $169 million and units shipped of 17.5 million.” In a note to investors, the analyst added, “Guidance is anticipating significant growth in adjusted EBITDA.”

Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the stock’s price target from $7 to a range of $10-$15, the mid-point of which comes to $12.50 (90.6% upside potential). Shares have skyrocketed over 173% over the past 12 months.

Related News:
Soliton Posts Smaller-Than-Feared 4Q Loss; Street Sees 75% Upside
Ruth’s Hospitality Pops 6.1% As 4Q Profit Tops Estimates
Broadcom’s 1Q Profit Soars 26%; Revenue Guidance Tops Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUP

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More