Markets
SUP

Superior Industries Maintains FY22 Net Sales Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, aluminum wheel supplier Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) maintained its net sales and unit shipments guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project net sales in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion, driven by unit shipments of 16.4 million to 17.7 million.

On average, two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net sales of $1.64 billion for the year.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $10.1 million or $0.04 per share, down from $13.1 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 12 percent to $400.50 million from $358.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expected a loss of $0.12 per share on revenues of $385.93 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular