SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTL Earnings Results: $SUP Reports Quarterly Earnings

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTL ($SUP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.75 per share, beating estimates of -$0.92 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $310,300,000, missing estimates of $336,330,000 by $-26,030,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SUP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTL stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 908,097 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,760,614
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 782,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,378,894
- LEGATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 311,557 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $947,133
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 142,016 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,712
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 118,926 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,609
- SANDIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 75,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,083
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 75,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,083
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.