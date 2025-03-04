News & Insights

Stocks
SUP

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTL Earnings Preview: Recent $SUP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 04, 2025 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTL ($SUP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $336,330,000 and earnings of -$0.92 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SUP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTL stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SUP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.