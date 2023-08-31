Superior Industries International (SUP) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) has been revised to 10.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.60 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 206.88% from the latest reported closing price of 3.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superior Industries International. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUP is 0.13%, a decrease of 18.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 13,492K shares. The put/call ratio of SUP is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mill Road Capital Management holds 4,197K shares representing 14.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,128K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUP by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 947K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUP by 19.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 884K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 851K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUP by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 661K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Superior Industries International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.