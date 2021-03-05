Superior Industries Guides FY21 Net Sales In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, aluminum wheel supplier Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) initiated its net sales and unit shipments guidance for the full-year 2021, based on an outlook for industry production and Superior's portfolio.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects net sales in the range of $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion, driven by unit shipments of 16.9 million to 17.7 million.

On average, two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net sales of $1.32 billion for the year.

