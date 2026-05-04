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SGC

Superior Group Swings To Profit In Q1, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook; Stock Up

May 04, 2026 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC), a diversified manufacturer and provider of branded products, healthcare apparel, and contact center services, on Monday reported its return to profitability for the first quarter, driven by sales growth and lower interest expense.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Superior Group were gaining 4.17 percent, trading at $12.00, after closing Friday's regular trading 2.13 percent higher.

Quarterly net income was $0.83 million or $0.06 per share compared to a net loss of $0.76 million or $0.05 per share last year.

EBITDA increased to $4.82 million from $3.54 million in the prior year.

Net interest expense came in at $0.91 million versus $1.25 million a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $140.88 million from $137.10 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead for full year 2026, the company reaffirmed its guidance. It expects net sales between $572 million and $585 million, compared with $566.2 million last year.

Earnings per diluted share are projected at $0.54 to $0.66, up from $0.46 in 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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