Superior Group (SGC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Superior Group (SGC) ended the recent trading session at $15.05, demonstrating a +1.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

Shares of the uniform maker witnessed a loss of 3.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Superior Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.18%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $146.16 million, indicating a 0.73% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Superior Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.68.

We can additionally observe that SGC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 1.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.